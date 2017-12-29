Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Celebrating the start of something new is fun for everyone with these six kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares her top family fun picks for ringing in the New Year!

Early New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop at Incrediplex

An 8pm balloon drop allows the whole family to ring in the new year together and spend the evening playing games and having fun. 5:30-8pm at Incrediplex (6002 Sunnyside Rd, Indianapolis.)

Main Event New Year’s Eve to Remember

Everyone enjoys a prize-filled balloon drop at 4pm, complimentary Champagne toast at midnight (age 21 and up), Fun party favors and an interactive photo booth. All day at Main Event (4016 E 82nd St, Indianapolis.)

Family New Year’s Eve at the Indiana State Museum

Activities, jugglers, face painting, train rides, and an 8:00 balloon drop are a perfect end to the year. 6-9pm at the Indiana State Museum (650 W Washington St, Indianapolis.)

Countdown to Noon at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Activities to help ring in 2018, along with music from grammy-nominated Zak Morgan. Festive favors while supplies last. 10am – 3pm at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis (3000 N Meridian St, Indianapolis.)

New Year’s Eve Family Skate at Skateland

Have fun with the latest music and a ball drop. Admission includes skate rental and unlimited pizza and drinks. 6:30-9pm at Skateland (3902 N. Glen Arm Road, Indianapolis.)

Downtown Indy Inc.’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

The best party in the city! Plenty of entertainment, food, and drink, along with fireworks and an IndyCar drop at midnight. An evening for all ages. 9:30pm – 12:30am on Georgia Street.

More info for these celebrations and others can be found on Indy with Kids online and on the Indy with Kids mobile app: https://indywithkids.com/new-years-eve-indianapolis/

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.