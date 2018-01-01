Blood supply low, Indiana Blood Center reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Blood Center reported Monday morning that it had only 700 units of blood on the shelves, less than a one-day supply.

“The frigid temperatures over the last week impacted mobile blood drives and Indiana Blood Center did not see the expected number of blood donors at the annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive,” which was Dec. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium, the center said in a news release.

Normal inventory levels average more than 2,000 units daily.

B negative units are back-ordered, and all other types are dangerously low.

Locations and hours for donation sites are available at indianablood.org/locations.