Colts opponents selected for 2018 regular-season games

Related Coverage Colts fire Chuck Pagano after 6 years as coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL on Monday announced teams’ opponents for 2018 regular-season games.

The year’s official schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.

Colts home game opponents will be Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

Colts away game opponents will be Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

The complete list is available at nflcommunications.com.