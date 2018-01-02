Bloom Project leading the way on mentoring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January is National Mentoring Month.

Back in 2002, President George W. Bush officially made January the month to recognize the importance of mentoring. There are a number of groups across Indiana that mentor tomorrow’s future leaders.

The Bloom Project is a not for profit that provides mentoring, college trips, and pairs teens with mentors to discuss life decisions.

Over the years, the group keeps tabs on the teens. The mentors attend the boys’ games and after school activities.

“A lot of young men want to be a doctor or lawyer until they are able to meet a doctor or lawyer and they say there are other opportunities I can do as well,” said Arnetta Scruggs with the Bloom Project.

The group meets a couple of times a month. It is free for teenage boys 12-18 interested in having a mentor.

Scruggs added that she tries to avoid the word “mentoring” when trying to recruit volunteers.

“Mentoring is very important, I think the word “mentoring,” it haunts people from being a mentor because they feel like they are not ready, and that is why that is the biggest need is having mentors,” said Scruggs.

More about the Bloom Project can be found on its website.