New year, new magic at Mind Tripping Show

Who’s ready for a “mind trip?”

Christian Painter and Katalina Absolon are back with their tricks that’ll leave you asking, “HOW did they do that?” It’s all part of their “Mind Tripping Show” every Friday & Saturday at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites (120 W. Market St.). The husband and wife duo have been doing the same show together for almost 50 years! The show is a mind illusion and comedy routine with a psychological twist and was awarded Certificate of Excellence by Trip Advisor in 2015.

To learn more, visit:

www.mindtrippingshow.com

Facebook: @Mind Tripping Show

Twitter:@mindtripshow