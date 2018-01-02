Show your team spirit with new styles and designs in 2018!

By Published:

It’s a new year…. and with 2018 comes a “hot” start for the Indiana Pacers! That means new, cool designs in shirts, beanies and more.

Brian Kelly and Alex Janeczek, co-owners of The Shop, tell us more!

To learn more, visit www.theshopindy.com. 

Related Posts