Wind chill advisory returns, snow showers Wednesday

The Wind Chill Advisory has been re-issued for a good part of central Indiana until midday Wednesday.

THIS EVENING: Expect temps to stay in the single digits and the wind chill values will go to about -10 to -15 again this evening. Skies should stay clear.

OVERNIGHT: With a SW wind, the temps should not go as low as last night, but the wind chill will be dangerous again, dropping to about -15 or lower overnight. Clouds will sneak in by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers will develop along a cold front during the day. I think models are underplaying the snow showers a bit. With all of the cold air in place, the snow will fluff up quickly. I think most accumulations will be less than 1″, but a few areas could get up to 1″.

8-DAY FORECAST: More bitter cold air arrives Thursday through Saturday, then a storm SW storm system will arrive Sunday into Monday. The good news is that air will get milder, and we may see rain, the bad news is that with the ground so cold, there is a large risk as of now for freezing rain to form ice across central Indiana. A lot can change between now and then, so stay tuned.