Cold day with light snow showers today

A cold morning with temperatures starting off in the single digits but at least we’re on the better side of 0°! Temperatures continue to climb throughout the day with highs in the upper teens! Snow showers are likely today at any point in time. Not expecting much accumulation with the snow showers but some could fall during the evening commute which could make it just slick enough for drivers. Lows tonight will plummet to below 0 with lows at 4 below in the city. Wind chills will feel 10-15 degrees below 0 overnight and early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a colder day with highs struggling to hit the double digits. Wind chills also stay sub-zero for the entire day. We could see a few flurries mostly NE of the city. Some lake effect snow showers could extend as far as Muncie and Kokomo. When it’s all said and done only expect to see a dusting to a half inch.

This weekend is when we see some changes. Saturday looking cold but bright with a lot of sunshine. The next system rolls in late Sunday with highs soaring into the mid 30s! A wintry mix Sunday could make for some tough roads conditions late Sunday and early Monday. Roads could become icy. Temperatures will slowly drop off Monday and Tuesday topping out in the lower 30s and upper 20s.