Local spa helps empower, educate and encourage young girls

It’s a spa for kids… but so much more than that. At Darling Kids Spa & More…. there really is MORE. It is a place that accommodates girls ages 4 to 16 years. To encourage, entertain, embrace, and empower each and every girl that comes to the facility.

Today on Indy Style, TaQuita Townsend RN, MSN Owner/Operator of Darling Kids Spa & More, tells us about her mission and how a simple spa day can make a difference in the lives of many.

TaQuita Townsend RN, MSN; Darling Divas Kids Spa Owner

TaQuita Townsend stands as the principle owner of Darling Divas Kids Spa located in Indianapolis, Indiana. She has spent the last five years evangelizing the kid’s spa industry. She stated that her facility is not just a spa, it’s a place for empowering, embracing, encouraging, and educating.

TaQuita is a Registered Nurse who has obtained a Master’s Degree in Family Nurse Practitioner. She currently has experience in cardiovascular, medical-surgical, psychotherapy, pediatrics, progressive care, home health care, and community health.

Embracing the core values of determined, intelligent, valiant, and achiever, TaQuita consistently strives for excellence. TaQuita is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She is also a Certified Professional Bridal Consultant/Event Coordinator along with American Red Cross Licensed Training Provider.

