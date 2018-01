INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Spotify has been hit with a huge copyright lawsuit that alleges the music streaming company failed to pay songwriter royalties.

Wixen Music Publishing filed the $1.6 billion lawsuit against Spotify.

The music licensing company says it represents Tom Petty, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliot, Neil Young, Weezer, and The Beach Boys, among other artists.

Spotify did not comment.