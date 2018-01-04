Burst pipes, sprinkler systems wreak havoc in frigid temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are rough winters, and then there’s Sarah Samocki’s winter.

She walked across the soaking wet carpet of her apartment Thursday, with fans and dehumidifiers blasting.

“I don’t know if it’s moldy or mildewy, but it’s not pleasant,” Samocki said.

Samocki’s problems started just after Christmas, when a pipe froze and her heat broke down. She thought a crew had fixed her problem, but this week a pipe burst and soaked her carpet.

“I mean, honestly, I’d prefer just to be able to go find a different apartment,” Samocki said. “Just because I’ve had too many problems here.”

Samocki lives on the north side, but stories just like hers can be heard across Indianapolis.

Wayne Township firefighters said they responded to eight calls of sprinkler system ruptures this week — including five in apartments.

Experts say ice can expand and damage your pipes. When that ice melts, the water wreaks havoc.

“I kinda of have everything scattered from my bedroom,” Samocki said, pointing to a pile of belongings she’d moved away from the water.

She said she doesn’t know when she can move back home. Her dog is staying with her parents, and she’s sleeping in a hotel.

“Once I finally get back in here and get answers, I’m going to have a lot of cleanup to do,” Samocki said. “I don’t know where any of my stuff is. It’s just kind of thrown everywhere.”

Experts say you should maintain your pipes, run your faucet to prevent freezing and, if possible, keep the temperature near your pipes warm.