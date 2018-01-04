Caught on camera: Jogger defecates in Arkansas woman’s driveway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Hillcrest, Arkansas, homeowner is calling on police after catching a jogger defecating in her driveway.

Tiffany Mattzela said she was leaving for breakfast on a Saturday morning when a sight outside her Ash Street home quickly killed her appetite.

“I came around to get in the passenger side of the vehicle, and I noticed a huge pile of feces,” Mattzela recalled.

Assuming a big dog and irresponsible owner were to blame, she and her fiancé went back to look at their security cameras.

“When we did, we found it was not a dog,” Mattzela explained. “It was a person who had been jogging down the street, ran up between our two cars, defecated and ran away.”

She posted on Nextdoor.com asking for the “poop”-etrator to come clean his mess up.

“We understand that accidents happen,” she said.

The mess remained, and Mattzela went about her business, until she tried to leave for work on Wednesday morning.

As she reached for the handle of her car door, she says she instead grabbed onto a soiled piece of paper towel tucked into it.

“I mean, it was vile,” she said.

Surveillance footage appears to show the same jogger who’d defecated in Mattzela’s driveway just days earlier. Once again, she took to social media to complain.

Since then, a number of her neighbors have come out claiming they’ve fallen victim to the same jogger.

“The neighborhood’s calling him the S*** Bandit,” she said.

One neighbor even went so far as to write a letter to the man he believes is responsible.

Whether it’s a dirty prank or something more, Mattzela calls the recurring pattern concerning and said she’s filed a criminal mischief report with the police.

“I hope they find him,” she said. “And I hope he finds some help.”