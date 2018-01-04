Marion woman dies in Huntington County crash

BANQUO, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion woman died in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Huntington County.

Deborah L. Brankle, 58, died in the crash reported to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 7:09 a.m. on State Road 9 South near County Road 900 South, about 2 miles east of Banquo.

The coroner’s office said Brankle died at the scene of blunt force injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehcile Brankle was driving.

A vehicle driven by Tyson L. Gotschall, 31, of Fairmount, was soundbound on State Road 9 while Brankle was northbound. Gotschall’s vehicle went left of the centerline when it struck Brankle’s vehicle head-on, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Weather at the time included light now; however, weather and road surface conditions did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remained under investigation.

No other details about the crash were provided in the news release.

Banquo is about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis.