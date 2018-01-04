New year, new shows opening in Indy

Wondering what’s happening on the Indy stages this month and next? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the news!  

“Brooklyn”

Footlite Musicals

Jan. 5 – Jan. 21

footlite.org

 

 “Raisin in the Sun”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Jan. 10 – Feb. 3

irtlive.com

 

“Halftime with Don”

Phoenix Theatre

Jan. 11 – Feb. 4

phoenixtheatre.org

 

“Music for The Royal Fireworks”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 4 & 6

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

 

“Classic Hollywood”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan 12 & 13

indianapolissymphony.org

 

“Greater Tuna”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Jan. 28

beefandboards.com

