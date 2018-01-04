New year, new shows opening in Indy

Wondering what’s happening on the Indy stages this month and next? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez shares the news!

“Brooklyn”

Footlite Musicals

Jan. 5 – Jan. 21

footlite.org

“Raisin in the Sun”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Jan. 10 – Feb. 3

irtlive.com

“Halftime with Don”

Phoenix Theatre

Jan. 11 – Feb. 4

phoenixtheatre.org

“Music for The Royal Fireworks”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 4 & 6

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Classic Hollywood”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan 12 & 13

indianapolissymphony.org

“Greater Tuna”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Jan. 28

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com . To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.