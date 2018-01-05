4 hurt in afternoon crash on I-70 eastbound

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were hurt after a crash on Interstate 70 near Indianapolis International Airport on Friday afternoon, state police said.

The four people injured were taken to hospitals, and one of those was airlifted to a hospital, said Sgt. Trent Smith, a public information officer with Indiana State Police. Two of the four people injured had serious injuries, Smith said.

Troopers arrived to find pieces of two cars scattered across the interstate, state police said. Witnesses told police a westbound Honda Accord rear-ended a Saturn passenger car that was stopped in the left lane of I-70. Purportedly, a good Samaritan — the driver of the Saturn — had stopped to help an acquaintance that was driving a Kia Soul that was disabled off the south side of the interstate next to the guardrail.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. between Ronald Reagan Parkway and State Road 267. The crashes had been cleared by 4 p.m., but backups remained on eastbound I-70.

Two occupants from the Honda were taken to the hospital, including one individual who was airlifted.

A passenger from the Saturn along with an individual who was outside of the disabled Kia Soul were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The accident remained under investigation.