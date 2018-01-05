Healthy meals to fuel up for your busy days ahead

If you have a New Year’s resolution to eat better, then the crew at Rize is ready to serve you! Today on Indy Style, learn about their healthy menu items that are sure to help you “rise and shine!”



Sampling of Items featured include:

-Super Greens Smoothie (Kale | Spinach | Pineapple | Banana | Coconut Milk | Orange Juice)

-Citrus Beet Smoothie (Beet | Carrot | Apple | Orange | Lavender)

-Chopped Chicken Salad (chicken | red onion | heart of palm | sun-dried tomato | roast carrot | avocado | gruyere | sunflower vinagrette)

-Beet Salad (whipped goat cheese | roasted beet | roasted carrot | arugula | blood orange | coco nibs | maple vinaigrette)

-Avocado Toast (pistachio | fennel & radish slaw | pickled onion | levain bread)

-Cold Smoked Salmon Toast (caper-roasted garlic cream cheese spread | pickled onion | tomato | everything spice | seeded baguette)

About Rize:

Rize Social Media: www.rize-restaurant.com | https://www.facebook.com/rizerestaurant | Instagram @rize_restaurant

Rize Hours of Operation: 7 days a week, 6:30am – 3pm

Rize also provides room service for the Ironworks Hotel during those hours as well as catering options (Visit the website for more catering details)

No reservations necessary

Bloody Mary’s & Mimosas are also available 🙂

To learn more, visit www.crgdining.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP