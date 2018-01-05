Hulu will revive ‘Animaniacs’ with 2 new seasons

(WCMH) — Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are out of that water tower and running back to television!

Fans of Warner Brothers’ much-loved animated series “Animaniacs” will have two new seasons of the show to watch on Hulu, Variety reports. The new episodes will air in 2020. In the meantime, all 99 episodes of the original series as well as its spinoffs (“Pinky and the Brain,” “Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”) will be available on Hulu starting Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will return as executive producer. Sam Register, the Warner Brothers president of Animation and Warner Digital Services, and Amblin Television co-producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will also serve as executive producers.

“The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister, Dot — three inseparable, irascible siblings — have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet,” the official press release says. “They have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for a very long time, but they have found a way to escape. And escape they do — every day! Causing chaos and comic confusion, Yakko, Wakko and Dot run loose in the city, turning the world into their personal playground. And fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to make appearances in each episode.”

The original show debuted on Fox Kids in 1993 and moved to the WB from 1995-1998.