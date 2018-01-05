Salesforce sets ambitious revenue goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Salesforce says it wants $40 billion in yearly revenue by 2028.

By the year, 2034, the company wants revenue of $60 billion.

To put those numbers in perspective, Oracle was a $37 billion dollar company in 2017. Microsoft brought in a whopping $90 billion last year, so it’s not completely outrageous.

However, it would probably require that the company buy other businesses in order to reach their revenue goals.

For more on this and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.