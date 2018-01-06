Warmer temps bring messy end to the weekend

The frigid start to the new year finally comes to an end, as snow, sleet, ice and rain are all in play for the start of the work week.

Today:

Thankfully, it’s our last of the frigid days we will have to endure for a while – that said, still downright cold through our entire Saturday. Expect highs to only reach the middle teens – slightly warmer than Friday, but not by much. As has been the case the past few days, abundant sunshine will be the rule for the entire day.

Tonight:

Winds will shift from northwest to south, allowing to check up the temperatures a bit. Still cold, but should stay just above 0° for the overnight. Lows should hover in the lower to middle single digits.

Sunday:

Much of the day should be dry, with increasing clouds through the daytime hours. MUCH warmer temperatures on tap, as highs hit the upper 20s and lower 30s by the afternoon.

Messy Sunday Night/Monday Morning:

The forecast gets tricky, and unfortunately, potentially slick for the end of the weekend into the start of the work and school week. Large storm complex takes aim on the Midwest starting Sunday afternoon – but we shouldn’t see the effects from this system until the evening/overnight hours. Precipitation type will be a big question mark, as temperatures will be hovering right around 32° in the metro area. Add to that, ground temperatures hovering around 20°, and it could be a recipe for some freezing rain across the area at times. We also see the possibility of temperatures cooling as precipitation falls, to chance any freezing rain/rain over to snow. These details will need to be ironed out as we get closer, but the key take away is the potential for a messy, if not slippery Monday morning commute across central Indiana. Precipitation should start to exit the state by mid morning, Monday.

8 Day Forecast:

Following our messy start to the work week, the big story will be the much requested warm up! Highs should hold in the mid 30s through Tuesday, and could actually push near the 50° mark Wednesday and Thursday. Another shot of cold air will accompany a cold front that should bring rain to the area Thursday, followed by a rain/snow mix potential on Friday. Highs return to the 30s heading into next weekend.