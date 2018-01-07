Messy start to the work week, but a brief warm-up is expected by mid-week

Clouds are increasing and temperatures are rising ahead of our next winter storm which will arrive later this evening. With the a nice south wind, we’ve finally risen above the freezing point for the first time since Christmas Eve.

A wintry mix has already begun to push into northwestern Indiana, but better chances for freezing rain, sleet and snow will slide our way after dinner time.

Through the overnight, the wintry mix will change over to mostly snow along and north of the I-70 corridor (more or less) with areas further south set to see more of the wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain.

In terms of totals, expect no more than 0.15” of freezing rain/ice accumulation and 1-2” of snow to the north with lesser snow amounts further south.

While the overall accumulations are minimal, when considering timing, this will likely cause significant disruption for your Monday morning commute. Plan accordingly and make sure to give yourself plenty of time to make it to work on-time and safely.

A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in place to reflect the difficult travel conditions and will expire at 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

By tomorrow evening, we’ll dry out and cool down. Except for re-freezing on elevated surfaces, the evening commute should be much better than tomorrow morning.

We’ll stay dry Tuesday before our next chance for rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with temps soaring into the upper 40s and mid 50s. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts because another shot of cold air looks to return this weekend.

As temperatures drop Friday, rain chances will change over to another wintry mix of rain and snow, then all snow by Saturday. It’s too far out for specifics, but accumulation is likely.

High temps will return to the teens by Sunday of next weekend and the next cold snap will carry into Martin Luther King Jr. Day, next Monday. Stay warm and stay safe!