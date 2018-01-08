Decadent desserts from the chef at the Conrad

Impress your family with these unique, delicious desserts!

Executive Chef Rachanee Teipen of the Conrad Indianapolis shares her recipe for Apple Pie Popsicles and Candied Bacon & Smoked Sea Salt Chocolate Bark, which were inspired by 2018 wedding and dessert trends.

Chef Rach has 11 years of experience in the Indy market and is a five-time International CATIE Award winner. She was nominated as a finalist for the 2017 CATIE Award for Chef of the Year and is a member of the International Caterers Association Culinary Council Steering Committee. In her role as Executive Chef at the Conrad, she oversees banquet operations and in-room dining.

Located at one of the city’s most prominent intersections, the Conrad Indianapolis is truly in the center of it all – just steps from nearly everything that downtown has to offer, including museums, live music and theatre, and the Indianapolis Zoo & White River Gardens State Park. The hotel is also connected via elevated walkway to the Indiana Convention Center. The 23-story building features 247 guest rooms, 15,000 square feet of intimate, state-of-the-art meeting space and 15 private residences. Explore art with A Fine Art Experience at Conrad, featuring the award-winning Long-Sharp Gallery and the Collection suites. World-class dining experiences can be enjoyed in Tastings Wine Bar & Bistro or The Capital Grille® restaurant, and relaxation awaits at Evan Todd Spa & Salon.

Apple Pie Popsicles

10-12 Servings:

Ingredients

2 cups Half & Half

1.5 lb. Apple Pie Filling (Homemade or Canned)

¼ cup Apple Sauce

¾ cup Apple Cider

4 tbl. Sugar

½ tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

1/8 tsp. Salt

1 tbl. Calvados Apple Brandy

Directions

Heat Apple Cider with Sugar to dissolve in a small pot. Mix with the rest of the ingredients with a whisk making sure everything is incorporated. Spoon mixture into Popsicle molds to the top. Cover and stick in Popsicle sticks. Freeze overnight. Submerge Popsicle mold in hot water for 20 seconds to unmold.

Eat as is or serve with caramel sauce, pie crust crumbles, and whipped cream.

Candied Bacon & Smoked Sea Salt Chocolate Bark

12-15 Servings

Ingredients

7 strips Thick Cut Bacon

1/3 cup Light Brown Sugar

12 oz. Semi-Sweet Chocolate

1 oz. Smoked Sea Salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 325*F. Spray a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or cooling rack with cooking spray. Lay bacon strips out and sprinkle generously with the brown sugar. Cook for 30-40 minutes. Remove bacon immediately and transfer to another sprayed pan. Let cool and chop into small pieces. Set aside.

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Melt chocolate in a bowl sitting over a double boiler until melted and smooth. Pour melted chocolate on the parchment lined sheet pan and spread in an even layer measuring approximately ¼ inch thick. Sprinkle the top with the chopped candied bacon and the smoked sea salt. Let set and break into desired pieces.