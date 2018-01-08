Indianapolis City-County Council elects Stephen Clay as president

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night voted 14-11 to elect councilor Stephen Clay as council president.

Clay took the place of Maggie Lewis, who represents District 10 and was the first woman to be council president, on Monday night following a short recess.

Elections for vice president and clerk of the council were also on the meeting’s agenda for the night.

Clay was elected to the City-County Council in November 2014 to represent District 11. He also serves as senior pastor at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church of Indianapolis, according to the city’s website.