Indy Eleven may have no spring soccer season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven soccer team may not be playing this spring.

The team plays in the North American Soccer League, which announced Monday there will be no spring season. Instead, the league plans to move to the International calendar with the season will start in the fall and ended in the spring.

The fate of the league is still up in the air. Several teams that played last year have either folded or moved to other leagues.

Last week, soccer website soctakes.com reported the Indy Eleven would move to United Soccer League during the 2018 season.