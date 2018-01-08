Miss Indiana State Fair crowned for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 60th Indiana State Fair Queen was crowned Sunday, and we got a chance to speak with her Monday morning on Daybreak.

Miss Fountain County Audrey Campbell dropped in to detail her range of emotions since coming away with the victory.

She also discussed the process that went into judging.

Audrey said that she’ll have the opportunity to travel to 44 county fairs to see some familiar faces.

Audrey also got a chance to talk about her favorite fair food: Deep Fried Oreos.

