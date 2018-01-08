Police arrest one of the top meth dealers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Columbus said Monday they have arrested one of the city’s top meth dealers.

Detectives said they found $60,000 worth of meth and $24,000 in cash plus pot, drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics. During the Friday night raid, police officers arrested seven people on charges ranging from visiting a common nuisance to possession of methamphetamine.

Only Jason “Soup” Campbell, 46, faces a charge of dealing Methamphetamine.

“When they were removing money out of Mr. Campbell’s pants, they were having a difficult time doing so with such a large wad of cash,” Columbus police Lt. Matt Harris said.

Police will not say what exactly led them to the home but that the property is well-known to detectives. Police said Campbell had been living at the home.

One neighbor declined to speak to 24-Hour News 8 on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Another neighbor, Anna Williams, said she never saw anything suspicious from her home down the street.

“I have three great-granddaughters over here in the apartments, and I hate to think that’s even in our neighborhood,” Williams said.

Detectives said they also found a large amount of pseudoephedrine, a common ingredient in cold medicines that’s used to make meth.

“We want the people who might consider stepping up and filling the void of drug sales in the area to think long and hard,” Harris said.