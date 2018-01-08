Recapping the 75th Golden Globes

The 75th annual Golden Globes was much more than another awards show.

Actors and actresses rallied to support the #TimesUp movement, Oprah Winfrey was the Cecil B. DeMille award recipient, and of course, awards were given out to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s favorite films and television shows.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier interviewed stars after the show, including Sterling K. Brown and Reese Witherspoon, and shares his take on Hollywood’s special night.

