34-year-old arrested after thefts from 24 vehicles in Avon neighborhoods

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection to multiple thefts from vehicles near this Hendricks County town, police said Tuesday.

Alan M. Hawkins was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on initial, multiple counts of theft, criminal mischief and unlawful entry of a vehicle. Police said additional charges are likely to be filed as the case is reviewed. The thefts occurred from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

Police said 24 vehicles were reported either left unlocked or entered by smashing out windows. Nine guns were reported stolen in addition to wallets, purses, electronic items, clothes, cash, checkbooks and gift cards in the overnight hours in the Hidden Valley, Auburn Meadows, Bridgewater, Village Oaks, Royal Troon, and Prestwick Estates neighborhoods. The guns have not yet been recovered, police said, and that portion of the investigation is ongoing.

Information from residents in the area and surveillance video led detectives to get a search warrant for a residence on Orange Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, where they recovered some of the stolen items.

Victims in these cases with surveillance video or additional information can contact Detective Sgt. Charlie Tyree at 317-745-9354.

Court information on Hawkins was not yet available online.