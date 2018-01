INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadline for a program that allows families to match students with schools is quickly approaching.

OneMatch allows families to apply to up to ten schools using only one school application to receive a match.

Caitlin Hannon with Enroll Indy stopped by our studios Tuesday morning to discuss the process.

The first deadline for applications is on January 15.

For more information, click here.

Check out the interview above for more information!