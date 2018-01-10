Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Indianapolis.

Obama will speak at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 13 for “A Moderated Conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama,” hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

The event is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Ticketmaster.com and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office.

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” says Jennifer Pope Baker, executive director of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls. It is an incredible honor to be able to host this special evening. Mrs. Obama’s work is an inspiration.”

Alecia DeCoudreaux, a founding board member, will be the moderator.