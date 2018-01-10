Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Indianapolis

Michelle Obama
FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Obama said at a women's conference in Philadelphia on Oct. 3, 2017, that the lack of diversity among some segments of the political landscape is a reason that “people don’t trust politics.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Indianapolis.

Obama will speak at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 13 for “A Moderated Conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama,” hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

The event is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Jan. 12 at Ticketmaster.com and the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office.

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” says Jennifer Pope Baker, executive director of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls. It is an incredible honor to be able to host this special evening. Mrs. Obama’s work is an inspiration.”

Alecia DeCoudreaux, a founding board member, will be the moderator.