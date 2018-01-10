Weather Kid of the Week: Jalynn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is Weather Kid of the Week, offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show Indy their skills.

This week’s Weather Kid is Jalynn, an 11-year-old who loves sunny skies.

Do you know anyone who’d like to accept the Weather Kid challenge? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com!

For more from this week’s Weather Kid of the Week segment, click on the video.