Helping feral, outdoor cats during the winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s still winter, and this weekend, according to our weather team, is going to hit us hard again soon.

While the snow and ice can make getting from point A to point B difficult, it can be especially hard on feral and outdoor cats.

Patty Spitler, from Pet Pals TV, stopped by Midday and talked about feral cats and what you can do to help them in the wintertime.

To hear what you can do to help those animals living outside, click on the video.

Don’t forget you can watch Pet Pals TV on Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.