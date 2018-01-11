Magician Justin Willman tricks us before performing at Crackers

Let’s get stumped… again!

Magician & Comedian Justin Willman is known for his multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, Ellen, Conan, and @Midnight. He’s performed live at the White House for the first family, his online videos have racked up over 50 million views, and his debut comedy/magic special Sleight of Mouth just premiered on Comedy Central to rave reviews.

And today, he’s performing LIVE on Indy Style before his upcoming appearances at Crackers Comedy Club Downtown. Take a look!

Justin Willman at Crackers Comedy Club Downtown

Thursday, January 11th at 8 p.m.

Friday, January 12th at 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th at 7 & 9:30 p.m.

About Justin:

The L.A. Times calls him, “A new breed of comic who’s making magic cool again for grown-ups. ” Playboy dubbed him, “The freshest and funniest magician working today.” Time Out says his live show, “Has to be seen to be disbelieved.”

Justin is also a consultant & writer for film/television productions like America’s Got Talent, The Goldbergs, and Disney’s upcoming feature film Magic Camp.

Justin was born in St. Louis, lives in Los Angeles, and does not own a rabbit.

To learn more, visit:

www.justinwillman.com

www.crackerscomedy.com