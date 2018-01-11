State Rep. Milo Smith announces he will not seek another term

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — State Rep. Milo Smith, a Republican from Columbus, announced his retirement from the Indiana House on Thursday saying he has decided not to run for another term.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of my district, however, after 12 years (I’m) ready to move on to something new,” he said in a press release.

Smith chairs the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment and serves on the Family, Children and Human Affairs, Select committee on Government Reduction and the Distressed Unit Appeal Board.

He said he plans to complete his term in office.

Smith started some controversy with a bill he plans to introduce this legislative session that would allow fans offended by anti-patriotic displays during the performance of the national anthem, such as kneeling, to seek a refund from Indiana professional sports teams.

House Bill 1011, which Smith authored, received a first reading on the House floor Tuesday and was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee.

So far, only one person has filed seeking Smith’s seat in the House.

Republican Ryan Lauer, of Columbus, has filed seeking the Republican nomination for the District 59 house seat in the primary.