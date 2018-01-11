The Produce Mom shares recipes to power up your day

Power up… feel great! The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shares how some fun recipes with yummy fruits and veggies will help get us there!

Daybreak

New Year – Ways to always have fruits and vegetables readily available & planning ahead

Recipe: Raspberry Frozen Yogurt Bark inspired by https://www.tastemade.com/videos/raspberry-frozen-yogurt-bark

1st Segment – The convenience of Rockit Apples & how to use them

Good for Superbowl parties – just adding hot cheese dip

Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Apples Valentine’s Day Wedding Decor

Recipe: Mini Apple Dumplings – http://blog.chelanfresh.com/recipes/mini-apple-dumplings

2nd Segment – Power Up with Produce by eating more berries

Recipe: Blueberry Gorgonzola Salad with Wheatberries – https://www.facebook.com/northbayproduce/photos/a.624514294329439.1073741827.201852706595602/1408208989293295/?type=3&theater

Recipe: Blackberry Cucumber Caprese Skewers – https://thesweetestoccasion.com/2017/05/blackberry-cucumber-caprese-skewers/

Recipe: Blackberry Honey Butter used as a topping for carrots – http://ourfamilyofseven.com/blackberry-honey-butter/

To learn more, visit www.theproducemom.com.