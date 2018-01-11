The Produce Mom shares recipes to power up your day

By Published: Updated:

Power up… feel great! The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shares how some fun recipes with yummy fruits and veggies will help get us there!

Daybreak

New Year – Ways to always have fruits and vegetables readily available & planning ahead

1st Segment  – The convenience of Rockit Apples & how to use them

2nd Segment – Power Up with Produce by eating more berries

To learn more, visit www.theproducemom.com. 

Related Posts