The Produce Mom shares recipes to power up your day

Daybreak
New Year – Ways to always have fruits and vegetables readily available & planning ahead
- Recipe: Raspberry Frozen Yogurt Bark inspired by https://www.tastemade.com/videos/raspberry-frozen-yogurt-bark
1st Segment – The convenience of Rockit Apples & how to use them
- Good for Superbowl parties – just adding hot cheese dip
- Recipe: Chocolate Dipped Apples
- Valentine’s Day
- Wedding Decor
- Recipe: Mini Apple Dumplings – http://blog.chelanfresh.com/recipes/mini-apple-dumplings
2nd Segment – Power Up with Produce by eating more berries
- Recipe: Blueberry Gorgonzola Salad with Wheatberries – https://www.facebook.com/northbayproduce/photos/a.624514294329439.1073741827.201852706595602/1408208989293295/?type=3&theater
- Recipe: Blackberry Cucumber Caprese Skewers – https://thesweetestoccasion.com/2017/05/blackberry-cucumber-caprese-skewers/
- Recipe: Blackberry Honey Butter used as a topping for carrots – http://ourfamilyofseven.com/blackberry-honey-butter/
