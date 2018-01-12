Snow ending, some blowing snow tonight

The winter storm system will exit Indiana this evening. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories expire at 10pm.

BLOWING SNOW THIS EVENING, LOW WIND CHILL: Temps will continue to tumble and it will be windy. Snow should move out of Eastern and southeastern Indiana by 10pm. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting of snow, so watch for snow-covered roads.

OVERNIGHT: It will still be breezy, but the wind will go down a bit overnight. The could be some flurries overnight. Lows will drop into the lower teens with wind chill near or below zero.

SATURDAY / SUNDAY: It will be a cloudy and cold day. Highs will only make it to the lower 20s. Sunday will be the same with highs in the lower 20s, with perhaps some more sunshine.

MORE SNOW IN 8-DAY FORECAST? Monday will see a clipper swing through the state. Too early for specifics now, but there could be a couple of inches of snow added on to what we have now. More on that over the weekend. Temps will bottom out Tuesday, then get milder late next week, and into the 40s next weekend.