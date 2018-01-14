Cold start to the morning with snow this evening

A clear and cold start to Sunday morning with everyone waking up with temperatures in the single digits. Sunshine and southerly winds will help warm us up a touch with highs in the lower 20s. Clouds begin to increase throughout the afternoon with our next clipper system. This brings snow showers to the area as early as this evening for the western part of the state. Snow starts to become a little more widespread overnight for areas from Indy and points north. Lows will hold steady in the lower 20s and upper teens.

Monday morning could get a bit messy for commuters since roads will be snow covered at times. Snow showers will continue through the morning commute and for the early part of the afternoon before tapering off to flurries by dinner time. The system will give areas around 1-3″ of snow. Areas north of the city look to be accumulating the higher end of the range while areas closer to the city around the 1-2″ mark. Bloomington and points south at most an inch of accumulation.

After the snow showers comes an additional shot of colder air. Highs will struggle Tuesday only topping out in the lower teens with wind chills falling to the single digits. We rebound by Wednesday with highs returning back to the 20s with mainly sunny skies throughout the day.

We have a nice break from precipitation mid week with sunny skies and warming temperatures. Highs by the end of the week top out in the mid 30as, which is where we should be for this time of year. This weekend looks unsettled with highs above normal hitting the mid 40s with isolated rain showers Saturday and even warmer Sunday with highs flirting with lower 50s!