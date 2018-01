INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty was joined by Kelsey Burton with Paws and Think, a group that empowers the community by helping with the bond between humans and dogs.

Kelsey brought in Bubba Blue, a recent graduate of the program with great manners.

If you’d like to know more about the program, click here.

Check out the interview for more!