Snowy start to the week with a big warm-up set to slide in by next weekend

A Winter Weather ADVISORY has been issued for most of central Indiana, meaning you could see travel impacted by wintry weather. The ADVISORY goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight and lasts until 4 p.m. Monday (7 p.m. in our northernmost communities and southeast Indiana).

Snow looks to arrive between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in far western Indiana and closer to midnight to 1 a.m. here in Indianapolis.

Snow showers will continue through the overnight and early morning hours, impacting the Monday morning commute. If you still have work or school, make sure to give yourself plenty of extra driving time to make it to your destination on time and safely.

Light to moderate snow showers will move out Monday afternoon after most areas see at least 1″ of snow. Snow totals will be slightly higher in northern Indiana.

In terms of temperatures, we’ll drop into the upper teens tonight and rebound into the upper 20s Monday afternoon before temps plummet just below zero into Tuesday morning. A big warm-up will slide our way towards the tail end of the week with more sunshine and a south wind.

We’ll stay sunny through the week with better chances for rain late Saturday and especially Sunday. Late Sunday and early Monday, a potent cold front will slide in, changing the rain over to a wintry mix in some locations, though overall impacts will be limited.