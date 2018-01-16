15-year-old arrested after violent robbery of Phillips 66

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the violent Jan. 2 robbery of a Phillips 66 gas station.

The 15-year-old boy’s name was not included in a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn of the public affairs unit said in an email with the report, “I spoke with Investigations a few moments ago regarding a previous incident. … An arrest has been made. This was a crime stoppers tip that lead to this arrest. Incredibly awesome efforts by the community.”

The clerk, identified in the police report as Laxman Kumar, 18, was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times during the robbery. His current condition was not immediately known.

The robbery and shooting happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 2 at the gas station on Madison Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. Video from the gas station showed a man dressed in a black sweatshirt and black ski mask rush into the store. He demanded money and held a gun to the clerk for several minutes. He can be seen digging through the cash register and stuffing money in his pockets before leading the clerk to a back room and firing at him.

The clerk eventually made it out of the gas station and went to a nearby apartment to call for help.

The manager at the gas station said Jan. 2 it had been robbed before by a suspect with a similar description, but he said this incident was unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

Manager Mike Singh said Jan. 2, “This time, he took the money and then still shot the guy. The guy didn’t deny him or anything, he was like ‘here man, take whatever you want,’ but he still shot the guy…. He is just taking his time. He is just walking around just like he is not scared of anything,”

The clerk was expected to survive. The manager said Jan. 2 he is now looking into bulletproof glass to protect his employees and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Singh did not immediately reply to a voice mail left for him Tuesday.