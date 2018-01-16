Colts prospective coach McDaniels reaches out to line up coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is new information on the future of Josh McDaniels coaching the Colts.

The Colts are close to hiring Patriots Offensive Coordinator as their next head coach and sources say all things point to him coming to Indianapolis once the Patriots season is over. Per NFL rules, the Colts can’t make this hire official until the Patriots season is over.

On Tuesday, a source close to the situation told 24-Hour News 8 that McDaniels has already been reaching out to current NFL assistants and lining up his coaching staff to join him in Indianapolis.

McDaniels and the Patriots will face Jacksonville on Sunday in the AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Mass., but the 41-year-old is also keeping a close eye on his future job.