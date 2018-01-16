Dick Wolfsie visits the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie visited the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology located on 7250 East 75th Street. The center provides students to complete various programs in hopes of gaining a career in the field.

The center included everything from a restaurant to a training center with programs in criminal justice, collision repair, cosmetology and many more.

Wolfsie got a chance to speak to students and instructors during his visit.

For more information, click here.

Check out the videos for more!