Services create independence for visually impaired

Living without sight is something many of us can only imagine. But for those who are visually impaired, it’s an everyday reality.

Now, we’re learning about a service that’s helping those with limited sight. It’s called The National Federation of the Blind Newsline, and it’s a free service sponsored by The Indiana Talking Book and Braille Library through the National Federation of the Blind. This audio service gives access to over 460 newspapers and magazines through the use of the landline mobile phone Victor Reader, Digital Audio Reader and computer. Additionally, for those coping with blindness, visual impaired, dyslexia, neuropathy and similar print-challenged conditions, the service offers access to weather alerts and information, sale circulars, and breaking news.

Lee Martin, NFB Newsline State Coordinator, and Florence Myers-McSwine, NFB Newsline Service Provider, explain.

To learn more, visit: www.nfbnewsline-in.org or call 1-855-963-6476.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NFB NEWSLINE