Confirmed: Meteor spotted in northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A meteor was spotted from northeast Indiana Tuesday night. Bill Cooke with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office told The Detroit News Wednesday morning it was “definitely a meteoroid” and a rare sight for Michigan.

Other states where people reported seeing a fireball included Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

Multiple media outlets reported sightings in southeast Michigan near Detroit on Wednesday evening. Viewers to local television stations reported seeing a bright light and loud bloom. There have also been reports of sightings in northwest Pittsburgh.

Several people in northeast Indiana reported seeing the bright light in the sky. Eric, a viewer of WISH-TV’s sister station WANE, submitted video from a camera in Woodburn of a giant streak of light in the eastern sky.

A NASA account tweeted data from the GOES16 satellite that may have also caught the meteor entering earth’s atmosphere.

Accounts of the possible meteor started around 8:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Detroit confirmed the streak of light was not lightning and the boom was not thunder.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018