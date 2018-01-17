Coping with winter weather blues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the extreme cold weather and shorter, darker days it is easy to slip into the monotony of winter, a psychology fellow with Indiana University Health said it is important to stay engaged.

She said some tips helpful tips to beat the winter blues is to stay active and healthy, and engage with those who are important to you.

“Staying active is really important. Engaging in the usual activity you’ve always been doing and maybe even looking for some new activities to become involved in. With this weather, it might involve having to plan what you’re going to do and when so setting a schedule for yourself for when you’re gonna be active,” said Danielle Henderson, a clinical health psychology fellow.

The cold weather can leave you cooped up inside and leave you feeling alone and isolated, that can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Henderson shared some of her favorite ways to cope with winter weather.

“Really soaking in those days and times where the sun is out. Talking to friends and family, making sure that I’m staying connected with people and then trying my best to stay active and engaged,” she said.

Those who have extreme feelings of sadness, lack of desire to work or engage with family and friends, may suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder or depression and need to see a doctor.