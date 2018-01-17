Nutritionist Explains How to Hold On to Your “Eat Healthy” New Year Resolution

Eat healthier in the new year!



Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian and creator of the 4Real Food Reboot is here with tips for holding on to your New Year resolution!

Get more specific with your goals beyond “eat healthy” or “lose weight.”

Write down specific goals on what you will do to eat healthy or lose weight.

Here are examples of specific health goals you can use:

Eat protein at breakfast. (eggs, yogurt)

Cook one homemade meal per week.

Drink unsweetened tea or water instead of soda.

Eat whole fruit for snacks.

These are concrete, attainable, and you always know where you stand with meeting them. Once these become habit, you can create a few more health goals.

I have a goal sheet I’ve created and viewers can sign up online to receive it for FREE at www.get4real.com/freestuff. They’ll also receive my FREE 4-Week Real-Food Reboot Starter Guide.

Outsource what you can.

Adding resolutions on top of your existing responsibilities may seem like too much to bear. Create time in your day with a little help.

Buy pre-washed, pre-cut produce.

Take a run through the grocery store salad bar on Sunday or Monday morning to load up on pre-cut ingredients for salads for the week and stick them in your work fridge. My husband does this!

Get groceries and meal kits delivered to your house.

Focus more on what you CAN eat it. Not what you “can’t.”

Focus on eating: As many vegetables and almost as many fruits as you want. Protein portions as big as your fist. A serving of nuts and seeds per day Whole grains in place of white flour



This is the approach that I use in my 4Real Food Reboot program and my members are doing great so far, really happy with the food, and have a really positive outlook.

Having a positive outlook on food can give you more freedom. Eating healthy and losing weight shouldn’t feel like a punishment.

To learn more, visit www.get4real.com/freestuff.