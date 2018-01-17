State legislative bill would allow Ball State to run Muncie public schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — In what could be an unprecedented move, Indiana lawmakers will consider whether Ball State University should run Muncie Community Schools.

It would be the first time ever in the country that a public university ran an entire public school district.

Just months after the state assumed control of the district, Rep. Tim Brown introduced a bill that would allow Ball State to manage Muncie Community Schools starting in July of this year. Brown is a Republican from Crawfordsville.

Ball State is Muncie’s largest employer and has a budget of nearly $500 million. It would run the 5,000-student district, kindergarten through Grade 12.

“My wife and I really believe in the community and know that to have a good community it really it needs a good school,” said Muncie Community Schools parent Ryan Sparrow.

The district has dealt with plummeting enrollment and teachers bolting.

“I know of a lot of parents who have pulled their students or pulled their children out of the district,” Sparrow added.

Ball State President Geoff Mearns said fixing that is a top priority.

But, the head the Muncie Teachers Association said Wednesday’s development should sound alarm bells.

“A K-12 institution is very complex,” said Pat Kennedy, the association’s president.

“To just say very soon, in a few months, we’ll take over, it just boggles my mind. I just can’t even imagine all the work that would have to be done for them to be able to work through the processes to do that,” Kennedy said.

In a phone interview, the Ball State president said they’d have two years to develop a comprehensive plan for academics, finances and facilities. He added Ball State has run Burris Laboratory School, which is a K-12 school system.

But Muncie Community Schools is seven times the size.

“While it’s not identical, we do have comparable experience and so I think we can bring that experience to bear,” he said.

With Muncie Community Schools at a crossroads, Mearns said, the university is ready for the challenge.

“I believe what we would be able to do is organize a communitywide effort. And that’s why we believe even though it’s going to be a big challenge, there will be a good likelihood of success.”

Mearns said Ball State’s success is tied to Muncie’s; so they can do well if Muncie has a good public school system.

He added that Ball State’s reach has the potential to turn this into a major philanthropic project in the community.

When asked why now is the right time to try something so new, Mearns said it’s impossible to choose timing and that Muncie Community Schools needs help and Ball State is ready to assist.