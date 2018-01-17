Warming up for the rest of the week!

A bit of a warmer morning but temperatures will still be pretty cold heading out this morning, Morning temperatures will eventually rise to the double digits. Wind chills will remain above zero throughout the entire afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 20s with a mainly sunny sky. Tonight lows will not be as bitterly cold. Lows bottom out in the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Sunny start to Thursday with the quiet stretch of weather spilling into the next couple of days. Highs will also continue to trend warmer. Highs topping out in the lower 30s. Ending the work week on a quiet and warmer than normal note! Highs will top out in the upper 30s and will stay sunny.

The weekend looking a little unsettled with rain showers returning and highs only trending warmer! Look out for a pretty decent day come Saturday with highs in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Eventually showers move in late Saturday and linger through the day on Sunday. Expect to see a damp day on Sunday with showers around throughout the entire day. Highs will feel a lot like spring nearing 50°! We could also have a few storms as the cold front approaches the area late in the evening Sunday through Monday night. Temperatures will cool off Monday hitting the lower 40s but will fall through the day allowing the rain to change over to a few flurries during the afternoon.