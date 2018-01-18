On the Aisle: “The Voice” finalist Chris Mann performs in Indy

He made it to the top on “The Voice,” and now Singer Chris Mann is taking the stage in Indianapolis. But that’s not all that’s happening! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the full list!

Chris Mann

The Schrott Center for the Arts

Jan 18

www.butlerartscenter.org

Ohlsson Plays Tchaikovsky

Indianapolis Sympony Orchestra

Jan, 19 & 20

www.indianapolissymphony.org

John Beasley’s Monk’estra

The Palladium

Jan. 20

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Brooklyn”

Footlite Musicals

Through – Jan. 21

www.footlite.org

“Raisin in the Sun”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Jan. 3

www.irtlive.com

“Halftime with Don”

Phoenix Theatre

Through Feb. 4

phoenixtheatre.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com . To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.