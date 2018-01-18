On the Aisle: “The Voice” finalist Chris Mann performs in Indy

He made it to the top on “The Voice,” and now Singer Chris Mann is taking the stage in Indianapolis. But that’s not all that’s happening! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the full list!
Chris Mann
The Schrott Center for the Arts
Jan 18
Ohlsson Plays Tchaikovsky
Indianapolis Sympony Orchestra
Jan, 19 & 20
John Beasley’s Monk’estra
The Palladium
Jan. 20
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Brooklyn”
Footlite Musicals
Through – Jan. 21
“Raisin in the Sun”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Jan. 3
“Halftime with Don”
Phoenix Theatre
Through Feb. 4
phoenixtheatre.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.