US marshal killed, 2 officers injured in Pennsylvania shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A U.S. deputy marshal was shot and killed during a warrant service in Harrisburg this morning, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse said the deputy marshal was one of three law enforcement officers shot while serving an arrest warrant at 18th and Mulberry streets as part of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

He said a Harrisburg police officer was wounded but “bravely returned fire and critically injured the gunman.”

York police said a city officer assigned to the task force was shot and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The officer was being treated for injuries that were reported as non-life threatening, the police department said.

“No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” Papenfuse said in a statement. “I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. Marshal, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and to serve our city and our nation.”

Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) offered their condolences in statements posted on Twitter.

“Frances and I saddened to hear this tragic news,” Wolf wrote. “Praying for the officers involved and their families. I am in constant contact with law enforcement, and grateful for their swift action.”

“My prayers go out to the family and friends of the deputy U.S. marshal killed this morning in Harrisburg,” Toomey wrote. “Law enforcement officers face incredible dangers in keeping us safe. They should always have our support and gratitude.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said earlier that multiple law enforcement officers were transported to a hospital by ambulance after the shooting around 6:10 a.m.

He did not confirm the severity of the injuries or say how may many officers are injured.

Chardo said the task force was involved in serving an arrest warrant at a home. He said the warrant service “resulted in the use of force and gunfire.”

Chardo said a large-scale investigation is underway involving multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI.

He added that there is no current danger to the public and the person who used force is “not at large.”

Chardo said he could not give additional details because of the ongoing investigation. A news conference at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building was scheduled for 2 p.m.