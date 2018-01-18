Warming trend continues, rain chances this weekend

The slow warming trend continues for central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: The good news is that temps will stay in the mid 20s. The bad news is that, there will be a strong breeze that will make it feel like the middle teens.

OVERNIGHT: The milder trend will mean not-as-cold numbers overnight. Temps will drop into the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Expect a lot of sunshine again, and warmer air. Highs will reach the upper 30s!

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Yes, we said rain! Highs Saturday will climb into the lower 40s. Low clouds / fog / drizzle will arrive by Saturday evening. Sunday will see scattered light rain showers and temps in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wind and the heaviest rain will arrive Monday. As colder air comes in late in the day, a few flurries or snow showers will mix in. We could see a few flurries early Tuesday before somewhat milder air returns by late next week.